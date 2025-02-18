Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

