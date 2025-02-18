Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,773,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

