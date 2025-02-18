Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carvana by 28.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $285.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28,590.19 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $286.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Carvana
In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,207 shares of company stock valued at $31,110,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
