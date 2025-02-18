Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.