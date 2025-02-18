Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

