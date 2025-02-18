Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

