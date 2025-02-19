1,598 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $142.12 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

