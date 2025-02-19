16,000 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NOV by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

