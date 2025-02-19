1,716 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,796,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

