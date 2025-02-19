2,450 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FirstCash by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

