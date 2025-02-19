29,300 Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AESI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,090. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 30,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,880.20. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,071 shares of company stock worth $2,708,851. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

