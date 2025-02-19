54,293 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,850,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

