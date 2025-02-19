657,384 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

