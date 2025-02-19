727 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $279.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average is $233.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

