Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
NASDAQ ACRV opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
