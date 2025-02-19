Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $163.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.