Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 838 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

