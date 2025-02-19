Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 74.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.