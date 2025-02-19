Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 113.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 99.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.66. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

