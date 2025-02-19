Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 114,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,029 shares of company stock worth $12,625,003 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

