Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $31,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

