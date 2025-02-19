Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 667,687 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,687 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 286.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after buying an additional 2,641,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barclays by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Barclays by 1,571.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 470,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 442,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Barclays by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

