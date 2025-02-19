Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 309,335 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 615,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

DMB stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

