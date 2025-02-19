Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 404,505 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 23,963.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allient by 1,798.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Allient in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Allient by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

About Allient

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.