Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,596 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axos Financial by 325.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

AX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

