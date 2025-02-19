Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $159,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.10%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

