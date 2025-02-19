Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.02 Million Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 154,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.