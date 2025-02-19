Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,409 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,141,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 46,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
