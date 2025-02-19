Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWT opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

