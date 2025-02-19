Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.