Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 260,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 726,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.