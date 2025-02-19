Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.25 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Credicorp



Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

