Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,770 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $277,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.37 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.