Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,259 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

