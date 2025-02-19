Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

