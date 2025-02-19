Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,052,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

