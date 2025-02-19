Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

