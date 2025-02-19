Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3,073.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Barclays by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $52,335,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Barclays by 11.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

