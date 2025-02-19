Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.