Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,067 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quarry LP raised its position in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

