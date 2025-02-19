Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,133 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $309.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average is $315.02. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

