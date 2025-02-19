Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 168,718 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168,718 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth $269,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

