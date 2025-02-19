Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 81,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

VNO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,850.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

