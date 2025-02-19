Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 60,999 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.0 %

Ingredion stock opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

