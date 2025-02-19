American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,926 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 51,877 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of American Airlines Group worth $29,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Scotiabank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

