American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.94. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,713,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 462,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,704,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,856,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 426,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

