Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,460,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

