Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 386,915 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Amplitude to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $77,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,847.42. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

