APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of APA worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in APA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in APA by 164.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 87.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in APA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

APA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Insider Activity at APA

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

