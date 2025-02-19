APi Group (APG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

