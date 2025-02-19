AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ATR opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $135.96 and a one year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.